Mark Edward True, 56, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

He was born April 4, 1964, in Topeka, Kansas, to Fred H. and Susan (Schober) True.

Mark married Sarah Nelson June 7, 2008; She survives of the home.

He was a member of the Army National Guard.

Mark was a huge Kansas City Chiefs and K-State fan. He had a great sense of humor.

Mark was a loving husband, father, grandfather and son.

He was preceded in death by: his paternal and maternal grandparents; two aunts; and one uncle.

Survivors include: wife, Sarah; parents; daughters, Lina Petrel (Justin), Brittney Fillmore (Charles), Savannah True; son, James True; grandchildren: Richard, Jax, Kolt, Amylynn, Emmaleigh, Mila, Myles; brother, Scott True (Liz); numerous family and friends.

Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Children's Mercy Hospital.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.