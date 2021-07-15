ROCK PORT, Mo. - H. Jerome "Jerry" True, 86, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, Rock Port, Missouri.
Preceded: parents, Hiram and Eloise (Puckett) True; wife, Shirley True; sister and brothers-in-law, Julia (Ray) Noah, Richard Garst, Kenneth Walker; sisters-in-law, Janet True, Sandi True.
Survivors: children, Beth True, Gravois Mills, Missouri, Ted and Joni True, Rock Port, Jill (Paul) Niece, Maysville, Missouri; nine grandchildren; 17 great- grandchildren; brothers, Everett True, Mesa Arizona, Garth True, Claremore, Oklahoma; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Garst, Pat Walker; nieces, nephews, cousins, friends.
Memorial Service: 1 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port.
Family will receive friends True's Antique Acres following inurnment.
Inurnment: Tharp Cemetery, Craig, Missouri.
Memorials: First Lutheran Church, Tharp Cemetery
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
