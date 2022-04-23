Trout, Ronald E. 1945-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

It is with great sadness that Ronald Eugene Trout passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, of heart failure in Mesa, Ariz.
Ron was born in St. Joseph on Jan. 23, 1945. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1963. He served in the United States Army in Korea. After his military service he worked for Burlington Northern Railroad until his retirement. He also holds two Bachelor's degrees in Agricultural Management and Accounting from Missouri Western State College.
Ron was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, camping and off-roading. He very much enjoyed being outdoors and had a great love for farm life and all things cowboy. In his younger years he enjoyed bull riding and trail riding with his beloved horses. Perhaps his two greatest indoor pastimes were reading his Louis L'Amour novels and playing cards of any sort. He was a fierce competitor whether it was a game of cribbage or poker with his friends, or playing Phase 10 with his grandkids. He will be deeply missed.
Ron was a member of the American Legion Post #359 and VFW Post #1668 in St. Joseph. He was also a freemason of the Grand Lodge of King Hill #376.
Ron was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Mya, of 55 years. He was a caring and devoted father to his three children, Scott, Lisa and Ronnie. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his brother, Charles, and his sister, Sheila, and eight grandchildren.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Marjorie Trout.
There will be a memorial celebration of Ron's life on Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Vintage Gardens Clubhouse in St. Joseph, located at 3302 N. Woodbine Rd. The clubhouse is located behind Vintage Gardens with street and parking access off of 3900 Vintage Lane, where the villas are located. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(1) comment
Worked with Ronnie for years. He was a great person and greater friend
