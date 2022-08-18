Donald Raymond Trout passed from this life Aug. 16, 2022, at age 95.
Born on a farm south of Amity, Missouri, on Sept. 18, 1926, to Raymond C. and Ethel M. (Akey) Trout, he attended Amity Public Schools, graduating in 1944. Immediately following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served as a gunner's mate on the heavy cruiser U.S.S. Bremerton, operating in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he enrolled at Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, where he met his future wife, Margaret Mae Putnam. They were married in the Methodist Church in Bedford, Iowa, June 26, 1948. They had two sons, Robert Lynn and James Donald. Margaret died in March, 2013.
Upon graduation, Don taught school in Galt and Osborn, Missouri, before coming to the St. Joseph Public School system, where he served on the faculties of Hillyard Technical, Floyd Elementary, Central High School, Lafayette High School, and became Assistant Superintendent for Business and served as Secretary of the Board of Education.
Don was very active in Lions Club International, first in the Amity, Missouri, club, and then in the St. Joseph Host Club, where he served as President and District Governor. He was a life member of Charity Zeredath Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite Bodies, and Moila Shrine Temple. He was a longtime member of Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church, where he served on various boards, sang in the chancel choir, and was a member of the Guy Harden Sunday School class.
He married Sue Horvath in Aug. 2015.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; son, James; and sisters, Shirley Trout and Lillian Bottorf.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; son, Robert (Marie) Trout, of Grain Valley, Missouri; grandchildren, Stacie (Casey) Willett, of Grain Valley, and Cristi (Todd) Goforth, of Overland Park, Kansas; great-grandchildren, Brody Goforth and Lexi Goforth; and brother-in-law, Howard (Kris) Putnam, of Sparks, Nevada.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Saturday, Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Huffman Memorial
Methodist Church or Lions Club International-St. Joseph Host Club.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
