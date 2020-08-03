Troester, Dr. Gerald "Jerry" D. 1931-2020

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. -Dr. Gerald "Jerry" D. Troester, 89, of Chesterfield, passed away to be with Jesus on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Chesterfield.

Gerald was born on March 30, 1931, in Hampton, Nebraska.

He was the beloved husband of Bev Troester (nee Breiner); loving and devoted father of: Dave (Tracie), Mark, Crista and Kent (Shelly) Troester; loving and devoted grandfather of: Jocelyn, Logan, Heather, Devon, Jaden and Jeremy Troester; loving son of the late W.C. and Anna Troester (nee Bamesberger); dear brother of: the late Ruth (Ed) George, Don (Norma) and Ken (Gretchen) Troester; dear uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Jerry has always honored and cherished his wife, Bev, all the way back to when he told his college friends "I am going to marry that girl someday." Many friends have expressed that Jerry and Bev have been a testament to what God wants in a beautiful marriage.

His greatest joy was spending time with Bev and his family. They always considered their children and family their most treasured gifts. They felt honored to be cherished parents of loving children. He was an amazing husband, dad, and grandpa.

Jerry was an athlete at Duane College, took up golf in his 20's and recorded two aces in his 70's.

After receiving his Doctorate in Educational Administration, he was an educator for over 50 years, including 17 years as the highly regarded and esteemed Superintendent of Schools in St. Joseph.

Jerry dedicated his career to the lives and education of children.

He was a strong believer in Jesus, and served as the President of St. John's Lutheran Church (Pathfinder) in Ellisville, Missouri.

He was known as a man of integrity and an absolute gentleman. Most of all though, he was a devoted and loving husband, dad, grandpa, and friend to family and friends that loved, admired, and adored him.

Services: Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Pathfinder Church, 15800 Manchester Rd., Ellisville, MO 63011.

Private Interment to follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pathfinder Church.

Due to the current pandemic, all guests are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

In addition, there will be no receiving line after the funeral service and the interment will be limited to out-of-town guests.

A service of SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory.

Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at: schrader.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.