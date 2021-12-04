Tritten, Alma M. 1936-2021 Waynesville, Mo.

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. - Alma Mae (Winborn) Tritten, daughter of the late Woodrow Townsend Winborn and Helen Virginia (Johnson) Winborn, was born June 4, 1936, in St. Joseph where she grew up and graduated from Benton High School.
On Aug. 13, 1954, Alma was united in marriage to Donald (Don) Tritten in St. Joseph. While living in St. Joseph, they were blessed with three beautiful children. Don preceded her in death on March 31, 2013.
Alma and her family moved to Waynesville, Missouri, in 1974, after purchasing First National Bank in St. Robert, Missouri. Over the next several years, they expanded the business and converted the bank's charter to First State Bank of St. Robert. On June 4, 1975, the family purchased Bank of Iberia and in 1988, they purchased the Bank of Plato.
Alma continued to work in the bank, and in the late 1970s, she started WT Construction Company with her father. In 1980, she became owner-operator with Colleen Laughlin of Alco Realty. Alma also owned and operated the ladies' apparel store, "First Place", with Jackie Larson.
After the family bought Bank of Plato, Alma became more involved with the operation of the bank and served as President. In 1991, Alma and Don decided to slow their pace. They sold First State Bank of St. Robert and Bank of Plato, leaving them with Bank of Iberia. In 2002, the family decided to expand again. They built and opened a branch of Bank of Iberia in Waynesville. Alma retired as President and Chairman of the Board in 2019.
Early in her life, Alma made a profession of faith. It was ongoing in her daily life. She was a longtime member of Westside Baptist Church of Waynesville, where she served as Women On Missions leader. Alma taught Sunday school for many years, loved working in Vacation Bible School and playing the trumpet in the church orchestra. She enjoyed going on BASIC trips with the senior group of the church. Alma and Don took pride in traveling the world on mission trips with VOSH/ International Eye Glass Doctors.
Alma was very involved in the community and was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Committee of Fifty, Association of the US Army, and numerous non-profit organizations; including Good Samaritan and Genesis: A Place of New Beginnings. The love of Christ reflected through her as she served her community.
Alma loved her family dearly, and her eyes would light up when she talked about them, especially when it came to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was proud of each and every one of them, as she was their biggest cheerleader. She treasured the times that she could spend with the whole family.
Alma went home to be with her Lord and reunited with Don on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Oak Pointe Assisted Living Home in Rolla, Missouri, having attained the age of 85 years. She will be sadly missed, but fondly remembered by all those that knew and loved her.
Alma leaves to cherish her memory, her three children: Susan Schulte (George) of Dixon, Missouri, David Tritten (Liz) of Waynesville, Missouri, and Beth Wright (Rick) of Iberia, Missouri; eight grandchildren: Mendy Mullins (Chauncey) of Rolla, Missouri, Nathan Purdome (Andrea) of St. Croix, Virgin Island, Kyle Purdome (Teresa) of Oldfield, Missouri, Jason Tritten (Tracy) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elise Schnarr (David) of Raymore, Missouri, Noelle Frank (Darin) of Waynesville, Erick Wright (Katie) of Iberia, and Jacob Wright (Kristina) of Eldon, Missouri; 20 great-grandchildren: Zoey, C.J., Bryer, Addison, Kayla, Kylie, Kali, Mabelle, Cash, Millie, Matylda, Charlotte, Caroline, Gibson, Owen, Elizabeth, Liddy, Allyssa, McKinley and Claire; niece: Kim Winborn and family of Shell Knob, Missouri; nephew: Todd Winborn and family of Lee's Summit, Missouri; brother-in-law: William Tritten of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; special friend: Mary Fortner; and several other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Alma was preceded in death by her brother Woody 'Butch' Winborn.
The Tritten family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and employees of Oak Pointe in Rolla, for the wonderful care and support they extended Alma and the family, while she was a resident. They would also like to say a special thank you to Three Rivers Hospice for their outstanding care of Alma during the last days of her life.
Even though she is gone from our sight, Alma's Christ-like love and caring spirit for others will live on in our hearts forever. We take comfort knowing that we will see her again one day.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in the Westside Baptist Church of Waynesville with Rev. Roy Bryant officiating. Alma's grandson-in-law, Darin Frank opened the service with prayer and Alma's daughter, Beth Wright, and granddaughter, Mendy Mullins, both recalled their wonderful memories of Alma. Pianist Becky Lercher accompanied soloist Mike Freeman as he sang "Unclouded Day", "Jesus, Hold My Hand", "I'll Meet You in the Morning" and led the congregation in singing "I'll Fly Away". Serving as escorts were Nathan Purdome, Kyle Purdome, Jason Tritten, Erick T. Wright, Jacob T. Wright, David Schnarr, Darin Frank, and Chauncey Mullins. Burial followed in the Sunset Memorial Estates Cemetery of Waynesville. Services were under the direction of Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Alma Tritten to the Good Samaritan Resource Center of Genesis House and may be left at Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert. Online condolences can be sent at www.memorialchapelsandcrematory.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.