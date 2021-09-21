TROY, Kan. - William "Bill" Triplett, 93, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at The Willows in Wathena, Kansas.
Bill was born on July 24, 1928, in Troy, to Russell and Mary (Charles) Triplett.
Bill is a member of the Troy Christian Church and the Volunteer Fire Department of Troy. Bill was an entrepreneur, business man and farm owner, operating Triplett Produce Company and Triplett and Gaul Feed Lot.
He married Pat Dutton on Dec. 21, 1948, in Troy. She survives at The Willows in Wathena, Kansas.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a son Russell Andrew "Drew" Triplett.
Additional survivors include his daughter, Claudia Gronniger (Rick) of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Bree Masters, Wathena, Kansas and Carly Hufft, Parkville Missouri; five great-grandchildren, Garrett Masters, Colton Masters, Morgan Masters, Dylan Hufft and Brody Hufft.
A Private Family Service was held at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy. Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy.
Memorials: the family requests memorials to the Troy First Christian Church or the Troy Ambulance c/o Harman-Rohde Funeral Home P.O.Box 185 Troy, KS 66087.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
