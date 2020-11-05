Lurena Triplet, 95, passed away Nov. 3, 2020, in her independent-living apartment.

Lurena was born Nov. 3, 1925, to Clarence and Flora (Sanders) Walker in St. Joseph, graduating from Central High School.

Lurena played the clarinet while at Central, and loved being a part of the band, orchestra and especially the quartet. She performed at various locations in Missouri and Kansas with the quartet.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Armour Meats and then Thompson-Brumm & Knepper Clinic.

On Feb. 21, 1947, everything changed when Lurena married Howard. During their 66 years together, they focused on family, raising their three children and then helping out with grandkids. In retirement, they particularly enjoyed seeing the world but always calling St. Joseph home.

Over the years, Lurena was involved in the Francis Street First United Methodist Church, various PTAs and then in PEO.

In recent years, she loved calls and visits from her family and friends. She enjoyed bingo and winning always made for a great day.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, James H. Triplet (2014); sister, Alberta Brown; and infant daughter, Rena Triplet.

Survivors: daughters, Nancy Wyble (Harold) and Susan Cobb (Brian); son, Jim Triplet (Margaret); brother, Clarence Walker (Shirley); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services with public livestream: 10 a.m. Tuesday. To view public livestreaming, please visit Meierhoffer's Facebook page.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Francis Street First United Methodist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.