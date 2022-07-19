FORTESCUE, Mo. - Amanda Triggs, 34, of Fortescue, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, after a courageous journey with cancer.

She was born April 25, 1988, to Mary and Charlie Triggs. Amanda loved the great outdoors, especially her new found love of camping. She enjoyed time with her family, kids and friends.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Roberts (Greg); father, Charlie Triggs (Betty); children, Jaycee and Ayden Stoner; brother, Josh Triggs; and several step-siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials be directed to the Doniphan County pet rescue, or directly to the funeral home to help defray the cost of funeral expenses.

Visitation will be Friday, July 22, from 5 to 6 p.m. with a Celebration of Life ceremony to immediately follow at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

