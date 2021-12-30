Treese, Garnette M. 1943-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Garnette M. (Hawk) Treese, 78, of Maryville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.
Garnette was born on Aug. 23, 1943, in Sheridan, Missouri, to George B. and Margaret E. (Miller) Hawk. she had lived in Redding, Iowa and Ravenwood, Missouri.
She was a graduate of Northeast Nodaway High School and member of the United Methodist Church in Ravenwood.
Garnette loved to travel, and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She had worked at Conception Abbey and later at St. Francis Hospital, working as a respiratory therapist and an X-Ray technician.
She married Bill Treese on Sept. 2, 1961, in Platte City, Missouri. He survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: their children: Todd (Mary) Treese, Des Moines, Iowa, Tassi Bryant, Maryville and Tonia (Tim) Auffert, Basehor, Kansas; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; and daughter, Traci Major; one brother, Dean Hawk; and sister, JoAnne Hawk.
Mrs. Treese has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Price Funeral Home.
Burial Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ravenwood, Missouri.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family suggests memorials to Oak Lawn Cemetery or the Ministry Center.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
