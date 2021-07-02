Travis, David 2001-2021 Spickard, Mo.

SPICKARD, Mo. - David Clay-Austin Travis (Austin), of Spickard, was Born March 5, 2001 and Passed June 25, 2021, at the age of 20.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Tammy L. Templeton and (Watkins) uncles: Bobby L Watkins, William "Bill" Steve and Martin Travis.
Survivors include: his father, David L."Oj" Travis of Spickard; Sister, Holly J. Jones (Templeton); nephews; Abram and Gabriel Jones of Paris, Tennessee; aunts: Delores Stever (Watkins) of St. Joseph, Marilyn Rainey (Roger) of King City, Missouri, Doris (Martin) and Patricia Travis (Steve) of Liberty, Missouri; and many cousins and good friends.
Austin enjoyed hanging with family and friends, playing guitar, hunting, fishing, riding and making money. He had a loving spirit and loved to make others laugh.
There will be a ceremony held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, At the Christian Church in Spickard, for all who would like to pay their respects and share the love they had for Austin.
Another Celebration of life will be hosted by cousins, Bobby Shane (Dawn), Brian (Chelsey) Watkins,Sharon (John) Edson at 2 p.m. Saturday July 3, 2021, at 309 W. Charles, Jamesport, Missouri.
For all who want to gather and eat, shoot fireworks, play music and laugh about the good memories and times they spent with Austin, come celebrate and bring a dish and or drinks, if you'd like.
If you feel led to make a contribution or have questions, Contact Oj Travis at (660) 339-2398 or Holly Jones at (731) 333-8317.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
