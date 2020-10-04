Earl Fred Trauernicht, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his home.

He was born Dec. 21, 1939, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, son of the late Wilhelmia and Thomas Trauernicht.

He was the owner operator of Earls Tree service. He was a Baptist.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Thomas and Troy Trauernicht.

Survivors include: wife, Caroline Trauernicht of the home; daughter, Julie (Tim) Branstetter; sons, Fred Trauernicht Jr. and Teddy Trauernicht; step- son, Kent (Cathey) Miller; step-daughters, Laurie Coon, Saundra Sarnowski and step-daughter, Tina Frogge (James Reid); brother, Bill Fred Trauernicht; and 11 grandchildren 16 great grandchildren.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jacob McMillian officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Earl Trauernicht memorial fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.