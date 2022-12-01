Tramel, Jan R. 1948-2022 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Jan Rae Tramel, 74, of Maryville, passed away Nov. 27, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Jan was born April 17, 1948 in St. Joseph. Her parents were Carl Eugene Thomas and Virginia Mary (Scott) Thomas.
She was preceded in death by both parents and one sister, Beverly.
Jan lived most of her life in Northwest Missouri, including Raytown, Tarkio, and Maryville.
She was a member of the Maryville Church of the Nazarene.
After graduating high school, she attended Northwest Missouri State University, later in life.
Jan was employed at Walmart in Maryville as a department head, for over 20 years. She worked in ladies wear, hardware and other store setups.
She enjoyed sewing and gardening. She very much loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Jan is survived by: her husband David Degase; two sons, Ryan (Rebecca) Tramel of Auburntown, Tennessee and Chet (Alison) Brown of St. Joseph; two daughters, Alisha (Brad) Harris of Chesterfield, Missouri and Tammie (Charles) Lawrence, Blue Springs, Missouri; nine grandchildren; Jacob, Michael, and Alexander Tramel, Brittnie, Melissa, Clayton Brown, Jackson Harris, and Caitlyn and Shelby Greenway; three great-grandchildren: Isabell and Cooper Brown and Hailee Lykins; one brother, Scott Thomas of Kansas City, Missouri; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Jan has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home of Maryville.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Maryville Church of the Nazarene.
The service time will be 2 p.m.
The family will meet with family and friends at 1 p.m., at the church.
The burial will follow the service at the Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri.
Memorials can be directed in Jan's name to the Church of the Nazarene, 1139 South Munn Avenue, Maryville, MO, 64468. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
