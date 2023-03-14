On March 12, 2023, Joey "Jammin' Joe" Dale Tracy, of St. Joseph, passed away at the age of 60 in his home, surrounded by family.
Joe was born on Dec. 26, 1962, in St. Joseph, to Larry and Sondra (Clark) Tracy. He graduated from Benton High School in 1981. On Nov. 29, 1985, while working together at the Thrifty Nickel, he married Kathy Beth Russell. Joe and Kathy went on to own and operate the St. Joseph AD-Venture direct mail publication for 26 years and Pyro Joe's Fireworks for 12 years.
Joe rededicated his life to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in 2019. He and Kathy had daily prayer and bible study together.
Joe was passionate about many things in life, Jesus Christ, music, football, fireworks, and good food. Many knew him as "Jammin' Joe," "NZoner" from ChiefsPlanet.com, or "Pyro Joe."
Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Sondra, and wife, Kathy.
He is survived by his father Larry; stepmother, Patty; brother, Kevin (Theresa); nephews, Brad and Ian; nieces, Shannon and Alyssa; several cousins; and two fur-babies, Oscar and Sadie.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream will be held on Thursday, March 16, at 1 p.m. at the Grace Calvary Chapel, 5103 S. 50th St., St. Joseph. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, Joe requests donations to his recently established foundation, L.O.S.S. (Loss of Spouse Sanctuary). The sanctuary will assist other widows and widowers along their grief journey. More information about L.O.S.S. can be found at LossOfSpouse.org. Donations may be made via the website.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
