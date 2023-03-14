On March 12, 2023, Joey "Jammin' Joe" Dale Tracy, of St. Joseph, passed away at the age of 60 in his home, surrounded by family.

Joe was born on Dec. 26, 1962, in St. Joseph, to Larry and Sondra (Clark) Tracy. He graduated from Benton High School in 1981. On Nov. 29, 1985, while working together at the Thrifty Nickel, he married Kathy Beth Russell. Joe and Kathy went on to own and operate the St. Joseph AD-Venture direct mail publication for 26 years and Pyro Joe's Fireworks for 12 years.

