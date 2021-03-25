Rev. Sheila Tracy-Hatfield, 60, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was born Feb. 14, 1961, in St. Joseph, to John and Lydia (Locklin) Tracy.

She married Joseph Lee Hatfield May 6, 1999. He preceded her in death. Sheila also married Danny Sollars.

She enjoyed coloring, reading the Bible, going to the races with her son Jonathan and playing on the computer, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Thomas, Charles, Raymond, Archie, John E. Tracy; sisters, Joy Christofferson, Juanita Adair, Mary Guinn, Linda Baker, and Patsy Coffey.

Survivors include children, Jonathan Tracy (Teara), Tabatha Hatfield (Anthony); grandchildren, Angelica Gomez (Derreck), Krystal Gomez; great-granddaughter, Leann Huber; sister, Louise Hamilton (Donald); brothers, Clifton Tracy (Carol), Mike Tracy (Hazel); best friend, Joann Lemm (Robert); numerous nieces, nephews and numerous adopted children.

Services 1 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Sheila's Tribute Page at www.simplifyfunerals.com and select Donate Now. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.