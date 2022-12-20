Thelma (Swartz) Townsend, 79, passed away Dec. 17, 2022. She was born April 1, 1943, to Clay and Lucile Swartz.
On Oct. 8, 1966, she married W.C. Townsend, just celebrating 56 years. They settled on a farm near Union Star, Missouri, where they raised two sons. Thelma spent most of her life raising their sons, taking care of grandkids and helping with chores on the farm. She spent over 30+ years as a cook for Union Star Schools where she enjoyed serving the staff and students including her sons and eventually her grandchildren. She is a member of the Central Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a granddaughter, Hope Townsend.
Survivors include son Curtis (Jennifer) Townsend, of King City, Missouri; and son, Dennis Townsend, of Union Star, Missouri; brother, Kenny Swartz; and grandchildren, Spencer (Marcia), Schafer (Jordan), Skylar (Alex McQuinn), Luke, Dawson, and Hawkins; and three great-grandchildren, Calvin, Cade, Bohannon. Brother/Sisters-in-law include Kay Hudson, Shirley and Roger Ford, Jon and Arleen Townsend, Rita Waller.
Services 1 p.m.Wednesday in Savannah, Missouri, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel; with burial to follow at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville, Missouri.
Visitation will be held in St. Joseph, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Show-Me Christian Youth Home in LaMonte, Missouri or Alzheimer's Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
