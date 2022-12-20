Thelma (Swartz) Townsend, 79, passed away Dec. 17, 2022. She was born April 1, 1943, to Clay and Lucile Swartz.

On Oct. 8, 1966, she married W.C. Townsend, just celebrating 56 years. They settled on a farm near Union Star, Missouri, where they raised two sons. Thelma spent most of her life raising their sons, taking care of grandkids and helping with chores on the farm. She spent over 30+ years as a cook for Union Star Schools where she enjoyed serving the staff and students including her sons and eventually her grandchildren. She is a member of the Central Christian Church.

