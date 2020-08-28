Townsend, Nancy L 1928-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Nancy L. (Schulte) Townsend passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. She was surrounded by her family, in her own home, as the new day began.

Nancy was born on March 7, 1928, on her family farm East of Maryville, to Roy and Clara (Steins) Schulte.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Tom Townsend, of the home, and their five children, Steve (Cheryl), Don (Annie) of Maryville, Missouri, Ken (Peg) of Shawnee, Kansas, Fred, and Jane (Randy) of Kansas City, Missouri. Also left behind are 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, and her dedicated caregiver, Eva Zeiger.

She has two surviving siblings, John Schulte (Irene) of Maryville, and Patricia Cook (Edward) of Monroe, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Taylor (Charles) of Maryville, and Mary Jane Hunold Strah (George) of Fort Madison, Iowa.

As a child, she was a farm girl and a tomboy, full of spirit. Her brothers, tired of her always tagging along, once tied her to a fence post where she was trapped and humiliated until her mother came to her rescue. They had a beloved horse named Spider whose legend has grown with the years. She often told her children stories of Spider taking the Schulte kids to the Douglas County School house each morning. He would then return to the farm and come back to collect them at the end of the school day. Nancy attended Horace Mann High School, and after graduation taught at one-room schools in the county, while taking classes at Northwest Missouri State College.

Nancy and Tom married at St. Mary's church in Maryville on Nov. 4, 1948, and began a deep and lasting commitment of love that would become an inspiration to everyone who knew them. An extremely faith filled woman, Nancy lived her belief in the expression on her face and dedication to the Catholic faith. Never did a harsh word or judgmental comment come from her lips or her heart. She usually had a rosary at easy reach and encouraged her family to follow her path, sending her children to St. Gregory's School and ensuring they were in attendance at Sunday mass as a family. She and Tom were and remain active supporters of Conception Seminary College and Conception Abbey. Often their home was filled with seminarians from the community, enjoying the welcome - and usually a platter of fried chicken!

Nancy was an extremely creative woman with artistic avenues reaching many mediums. She was a painter, a ceramic artist, and an excellent seamstress, be it children's clothing, priest vestments, or prom and wedding dresses. She used a natural sponge to add textured paint to an otherwise common pick up truck cab, and could reupholster furniture like a professional. Bleach bottles became pigs for the Cub Scouts, and sets for school plays or projects were easily devised. She plastered walls and refinished floors, never doubting that she was capable of such skills.

Music was always encouraged in her home; the obvious pianos and trumpets and drums of course, but there was also an original Wurlitzer jukebox filled with 45's of the latest tunes. An entire room of their big wonderful home was dedicated just to dancing and would fill with cousins doing the jitterbug at the drop of a needle - no quarter required! Nancy and Tom were avid ballroom dancers most all of their lives. Most Saturdays they would be found in Savannah dance halls, or the Frog Hop in St. Joseph, and later at the Eagles Club in Maryville. They also enjoyed square dancing for a time, complete with elaborate costumes made by Nancy. She was a self-taught organist at St. Gregory's Church for 20 years.

She and Tom traveled extensively, never missing the annual Knights of Columbus Convention. Always up for an adventure was Nancy, all while trying not to worry about what the kids might be up to at home.

She was a homemaker first and foremost - growing and canning, baking, or filling the freezer with homemade tamales. In true farm to table, she would fill the trunk of her new Pontiac with live chickens, taking them home to slaughter with the help of her sons. There was always a meal on the table, often for more people than she expected. Her family teased that no one else could stretch one chicken to feed so many!

When most of her friends were slowing and ready to retire, Nancy started a successful business at her kitchen table, a concept we know now as a temp agency. She operated that business, Northwest Services, for 25 years, placing more than 3000 employees in plants and businesses around Maryville. During this time she was also the bookkeeper and secretary for Tom's business, Northwest Power Sales.

A private family mass is planned. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Townsend Family Scholarship Fund at Conception Seminary College, Conception MO 64433 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.