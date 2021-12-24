Townsend, Bruce L. 1956-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Bruce Lynn Townsend 65, of St. Joseph, died Dec. 21, 2021.
He was born Aug. 29, 1956, in Three Rivers, Michigan.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Martha Townsend and sister, Annette Townsend.
Survivors include: daughter, Kristina Townsend; son, Michael Townsend; and sister, Terri (Ron) Meers.
Cremation under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
