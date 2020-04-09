Alene J. Tourbier, 99, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.

She was born May 6, 1920, in St. Joseph.

Alene was a member of Faith United Church.

She graduated from Central High School in 1938.

Alene was employed with Swift, from 1941 to 1970.

She later attended Missouri Western, in 1971 and became a teacher for the St. Joseph School District, teaching at Everett School for nine years and Humboldt for 11 years. She retired in 1993.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, John and Susan (Goff) Tourbier; sisters, Ada Tourbier and Susan Wellenkotter.

Survivors include: nephew, Carl Wellenkotter (Patsy); great-nephew, Karl Wellenkotter.

Private Graveside Farewell Service & Interment: Ashland Cemetery.

For those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Faith United Church.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.