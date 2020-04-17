Patricia Marie Torres-Mesino, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home.

She was born Feb. 9, 1951, in St. Joseph, daughter of Natividad "Nettie" and Jose Torres.

She graduated from LeBlond High School, class of 1969, and worked at Wal-Mart.

Patricia enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Patricia was preceded in death by: her father, Jose Torress; mother, Natividad "Nettie" Torres; sisters: Carmen Marie Torres, Matilda "Tillie" Davis, Genevieve "Jennie" Mozier and Dorothy King.

She is survived by: daughter, Lesley (Michael) Gill, of Norwalk, Iowa; son, John Fostek Jr., of St. Joseph; daughter, Laura Fostek, of St. Joseph; sister, Margaret Wilson; six grandchildren: Zane, Michael and David Homan, Jakob Gill, Ayden Lollar and Selena Fostek; great-grandson, Carson Hutton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family Rosary will be recited by Father Joseph Totton at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, with livestream available.

Open visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Patricia will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following services.

Memorials are requested to: Patricia Mesino Memorial Fund, in care of Rupp Funeral Home, or American Cancer Society.

Online condolences, obituary and livestreaming at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.