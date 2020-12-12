Joy Toombs, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Carriage Square Health Care Center.

Joy. was born on Sept. 12, 1925, in Gentry County, Missouri, Daughter of Eddie and Lulu Myrick Weatherd.

Joy dedicated her life to caring for children, both her own and many others.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph, her parents, two sisters, and five brothers.

Joy married Joseph Toombs on March 31, 1944, in Troy, Kansas.

Surviving family includes daughter, Linda (Dean) Fleshman; sons, Ronald (Kathy) and Randy (Sharon) Toombs; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and dozens of children that called her Grandma Joy.

The family suggests memorial contributions to your favorite charity.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment will be Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Ford City Cemetery, Ford City, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.