Toombs, Esther 1929-2022 Darlington, Mo.

DARLINGTON, Mo. - On Sept. 27, 2022, Esther "Pauline" (Folgate) Toombs took her last breath and passed on into the arms of her beloved Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at Pineview Manor, Stanberry, Missouri, surrounded with her family.
Pauline was born on Aug. 1, 1929, to Kenneth and Gladys (Schuster) Folgate in Gentry County.
Pauline married William (Billy) Toombs on Oct. 8, 1950.
In September 1962, the family moved to the Toombs family farm north of Ford City, Missouri. Pauline, a loving care-giver and hard-working farmer's wife and mom, lived there until December of 2020. Pauline was a member of Maple Grove Church until it closed, moving her membership to Darlington Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir and was an avid gardener.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy, on Dec. 28, 2014; brother-in-law, Alfred Mulnix; sister-in-law, Pat Folgate; and son-in-law, Kenny (Bear) Wiederholt.
Survivors: daughter, Judy Wiederholt, Guilford, Missouri; sons, Darrel (Dianne) Toombs, Stanberry, Missouri, and Kevin Toombs, Darlington; grandchildren, Chad Wiederholt, Bolckow, Missouri, Coby Wiederholt (Danyell), Guilford, Dustin Toombs, Christina King (Jerrud), St. Joseph; brother, Carl Folgate, Ridgeway, Missouri; sister, Mary (Folgate) Mulnix, Bethany, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Landon and Rylin Wiederholt, Guilford, Carter and Adley King, St. Joseph; cousins, Lorene (Pierce) Matthews, Albany, Missouri, Virginia Rose Sparks, St. Joseph; aunt, Margot Folgate, Columbus, Ohio; several nieces, nephews and other cousins.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Darlington Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Ford City Cemetery, Ford City, Missouri.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church, where friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
Memorial Contributions: Ford City Cemetery in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
