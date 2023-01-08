Tomlin, Earl M. 1938-2023 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Earl Micheal Tomlin, 84, Cameron, passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, at the ANEW care facility in Savannah, Missouri.
Earl Micheal was born on March 25, 1938, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to Clyde R. and Winifred C. (Wilson) Tomlin. He grew up and attended school in Breckenridge, Missouri, where he graduated from high school in 1955.
He attended Northwest University in Maryville, Missouri and graduated in 1959 with a degree in Business Administration. He then returned to Breckenridge and managed Tomlin Real Estate working as a real estate broker and offering insurance. He also farmed.
On Nov. 7, 1960, he enlisted in the Army National Guard and served until his honorable discharge on Nov. 6, 1966.
Earl owned and managed Central American Petroleum Co. in Cameron, from 1978 to 2000. In his spare time, he enjoyed raising Standardbred horses, having coffee with friends, attending auctions and he was a life-long golfer.
Preceding Earl in death were his parents.
On Oct. 19, 1973, he married Linda S. Dunnington. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: his children, Erin Michelle Tomlin Palmer (Nick Palmer), Willis, Texas and Edward Micheal Tomlin (Katherine Marchin-Tomlin), Kearney, Missouri; three grandsons-Clayton Micheal Tomlin and Everett George Tomlin, both of Kearney; and Rowan Nicholas Palmer, Willis; and numerous cousins.
Visitation:4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, Missouri.
Graveside Service and Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m.
Memorials may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association in care of the funeral home.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
