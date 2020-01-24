Tomlin, Earl L. 1935-2020

HAMILTON, Mo. - Earl L. Tomlin, 84, Hamilton, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020, at the Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri.

Earl was born on March 26, 1935, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Edwin and Lucille (Timbrook) Tomlin.

He moved to Hamilton in 1953.

Earl worked as a mechanic for the Chevrolet dealership, in Cameron, for many years and after retirement, he owned a filling station, in Hamilton.

He attended the Hamilton United Methodist Church, and was a HAM radio operator and club member for a number of years.

He enjoyed going to Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, to camp every summer.

In Feb. of 1957, he married Emma Darlene Wollard; they were married almost 40 years before she preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Frances Blackburn and Beverly Hough; and his dog, Shotzie.

He married Mary Lollar Dolan, on Feb. 23, 2000, in Hamilton.

She survives of the home.

He is also survived by: his stepchildren: John (Peggy) Dolan, Hamilton, Leanna (Bob) Anderson, Hamilton, and Linda (Mike) Banks, Hamilton; four step-grandchildren; numerous step-great and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene Schreckler, Sun City, Arizona; his favorite niece, Judy Mautino, Holt, Missouri; and several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral service: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, just prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.