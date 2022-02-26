Dalton J "Dalt" Tomes, 31, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
On Oct. 30, 1990, he was born in St. Joseph to Kenneth Tomes and Tammila Branson.
Dalton had a heart bigger than life with a contagious laugh. He loved his daughter, Grace, more than anything. She was his whole world. He was loved by all those around him and he knew how to make people smile, whether he was cracking a joke or quoting a movie line, he would have you laughing hysterically.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sharon "Nanny" Branson; and grandfather, Donald Tomes.
Survivors include his daughter, Grace Tomes; father, Kenny Tomes; mother, Tammy Branson (Rick Warren); half-sister, Kendra Ojwang (Eric); niece, Kyla; grandparents, Albert Branson and Carol Buntin (Vic); many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Farewell Services and public livestream 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the family to support his daughter, Grace.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.