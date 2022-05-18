Margarete Liesel Tolmie, 93, St. Joseph, died Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Born in Stuttgart, Germany, on May 3, 1929, she married Edward A. Tolmie, who was stationed in Germany, on Nov. 25, 1948. She became a citizen in 1950.
She worked in various nursing capacities employed as an LPN.
She was member of Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, traveling, and genealogy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Tolmie, on July 23, 2006; her parents, Dr. Karl Huber and Gertrude Huber-Wieprich; her brother, Walter Huber; and her sister, Irene LeCerf.
Survivors include two daughters, Susan Whitman and Kathy Scroggins (Bill); four grandchildren, Gretchen Willson (Brice), Justin Whitman (Alyssa), Ryan and Bradley Scroggins; five great-grandchildren, Theo and Thad Willson, Saoirse and Titus Whitman, and Ayden Scroggins.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. The family suggests memorial gifts to Noyes Home.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
