Tolliver, Lacreaca L. 1972-2020

Lacreaca Louise Tolliver, 47, of St. Joseph, died May 9, 2020. Lacreaca was born Oct. 10, 1972 in St. Joseph to Madeline L. Tolliver and Glenn M. Cruse.

She served her country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army for 10 years, receiving an honorable discharge.

She then graduated with an Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Missouri Western State University, and worked for St. Lukes Memorial Hospital in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Survivors include: her daughter, Rachel Simone Tolliver; mother, Madeline L. Tolliver; brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Lacreaca liked to shop and travel. She loved music and treated her pets like her own child.

Ms. Tolliver has been cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

There will be no services at this time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.