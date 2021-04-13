Madeline Louise "Sadie" Tolliver, 65, of St. Joseph, died April 5, 2021. She was born Jan. 30, 1956, in St. Joseph.
She retired from MODOT working as a secretary. She loved movies, her dogs, talking on the telephone and loved to shop.
Survivors include granddaughter, Rachel Tolliver; brother, John Tolliver; uncle, John Haskell; other relatives and friends.
Madeline was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Ross, daughter Lacreaca Tolliver, and step-father Richard Ross.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
