Tollefson, James L. 1941-2022 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - James Lee Tollefson, of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Jan. 13, 2022, at his home.
James was born in Clearwater, Minnesotta, on June 21, 1941, to Henry and Carol (Erie) Tollefson. He married Betty Mullins in Fillmore, Missouri, on June 21, 1986, and she survives of the home.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Paul Tollefson of Savannah, Missouri, and Wayne (Donna) Tollefson of Savannah; stepsons, Victor Neiderhauser, of Fillmore, and Vincent Neiderhauser of Sparta, Missouri; daughter, Tina Slay, of Savannah; stepdaughters, Virginia (Donald) DeBoard, of Independence, Missouri, and Vanessa (Justin) Armstrong of Maryville; 22 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Raad of Bagley, Minnesotta.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Duane Tollefson; two sisters, Mavis Heinecke, and Dianne Pederson; grandson, Parker Tollefson; and granddaughter, Emily Hope Greene.
James moved to the St Joseph area in 1962 and he worked for Peach Tree Doors, McChesney Inc, then retired in 2011 from Federal Housing Maintenance. James enjoyed fishing, tinkering with antique tractors, caring for wildlife food plots, and the breeding of exotic chickens.
Memorial Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Inurnment will be in Our Saviors Lutheran Cemetery, Begley, Minnesotta, at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Our Saviors Lutheran Church and Cemetery, Bagley, MN. Arrangements under the direction of Breit- Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.
Due to the current COVID restrictions, masks will be of your personal preference. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.