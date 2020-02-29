CAMERON, Mo. - Gary Arnold Tolen, 83, passed away Feb. 25, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home, in Cameron.

Gary was a 1955 graduate of Gallatin High School, and graduated from Northwest Missouri State College, where he obtained a bachelor's of science in music.

After graduation, Gary served with the Army band in Germany, and then taught band and music in public schools.

Gary was preceded in death by: his father, Charles Arnold Tolen; his mother, Willetta (Baker) Tolen; and stepmother, Helen (Croy) Tolen.

He is survived by two brothers, Ronald and Jerald.

No local service is scheduled, inurnment is to be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, in Higginsville.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

