Linda C. Toedebusch
WHEELING, Mo. - Linda Carol Toedebusch, 72, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Survivors: husband, Allan, of the home; son, Kenny Toedebusch; two brothers, Paul Lorenz and Michael Lorenz.
Service: There will be a graveside service on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Wheeling.
In State: noon until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Burial: St. Patrick's Cemetery, Wheeling.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.