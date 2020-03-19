Slavica Todorovski, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home.

She was born Jan. 25, 1953, in Macedonia, daughter of Cveta and Nikola Nikolavska.

She married Jordan Todorovski, on May 5, 1974; they resided in Macedonia, until coming to United States in 2001.

Slavica was a woman of faith. She never knew a stranger, lived a life of happiness and encouragement. She loved her family, cooking and being outdoors.

Slavica was preceded in death by: son, Nikola Todorovski; and mother, Cveta Nikolavska.

Survivors include: husband, Jordan Todorovski, of the home; son, George (Shelly Carlson) Todorovski, of St. Joseph; father, Nikola Nikolavska, of Macedonia; sister, Ljiljana (Ljubisa) Ignjatova, of Macedonia; granddaughter, Miranda Todorovski; and grandson, Jordan Todorovski.

Mrs. Todorovski has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

No service arrangements are scheduled at this time.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.