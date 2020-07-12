Ida Mae Todd, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

She was born Jan. 12, 1940, to Louis and Lucille Phillips in St. Joseph.

Ida was a server at Snow White many years, before becoming the club manager for VFW post 1668.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Lee Todd; sisters, Geneva Grimes and Jean Marlow; brothers, Chester Phillips and George Phillips.

Survivors include: son, Robert Todd (Bevian); Kenny Phillips, Jennifer Rogers (Leon); brothers, Richard Phillips and Cecil Phillips; sister, Donna Pruett; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.