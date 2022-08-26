Todd, Betty J. 1932-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Betty Josephine Todd, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, Shady Lawn Nursing Facility in Savannah, Missouri. She was born on Aug. 13, 1932, in Forest City, Missouri, to Ernest and Charlene (Dodge) Rasnic. She married G.W. Bill Todd in Wathena, Kansas, on July 30, 1950, and he preceded her in death in 2018.

Betty enjoyed cooking, keeping her house clean, and planting and tending to her flowers. If betty liked you, she liked you. If Betty did not like you, she did not like you. Betty loved her family and was a great wife, mother, and grandmother.

