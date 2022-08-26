Todd, Betty J. 1932-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Betty Josephine Todd, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, Shady Lawn Nursing Facility in Savannah, Missouri. She was born on Aug. 13, 1932, in Forest City, Missouri, to Ernest and Charlene (Dodge) Rasnic. She married G.W. Bill Todd in Wathena, Kansas, on July 30, 1950, and he preceded her in death in 2018.
Betty enjoyed cooking, keeping her house clean, and planting and tending to her flowers. If betty liked you, she liked you. If Betty did not like you, she did not like you. Betty loved her family and was a great wife, mother, and grandmother.
Betty is survived by one son, Terry Todd, of St. Joseph; two daughters, Patt (David) Davenport, of St. Joseph, and Sharon Jo Young, of Paris, Texas; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Michael Todd; granddaughter, Stacy Jo Jones; siblings, Jr. Rasnic, Jim Rasnic, Bud Rasnic, Bonnie Schibe, Marge Sherlock, and Dorothy Turner.
Visitation and family receiving hours will be Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Funeral Services will be Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Burial will be in Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore, Missouri.
Memorial contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Todd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
