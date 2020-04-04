SAVANNAH, Mo. - James Harrison Tittsworth Sr., 68, of Savannah, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at a Savannah Healthcare facility.

He was born Oct. 7, 1951, in St. Joseph, son of Wilma and Donald Tittsworth.

He married Delores Jagodzinski, on Dec. 23, 1980, in Savannah.

Jim retired after many years as a forklift operator at HPI and Sara Lee.

He enjoyed fishing and baseball. He was an avid Atlanta Braves and Falcons fan.

He was preceded in death by: father, Donald Tittsworth; mother, Wilma Tittsworth; and stepmother, Virginia Tittsworth.

Survivors include: wife, Delores Tittsworth, of Savannah; children: Michael (Sheila) Tittsworth, of Clarksdale, Missouri, Jamie Tittsworth, of St. Joseph, James Tittsworth Jr., of Savannah, and Heather Tittsworth, of Savannah; grandsons, David and Brenton Sears; siblings: Donald Tittsworth, of St. Joseph, Terry (Ann) Tittsworth, of St. Joseph, Randy Estes, of Amazonia, LeRoy Estes, of St. Joseph, Alice (Tom) Broce, of Amazonia, Laronda (Ron) Selecman, of Sedalia, Missouri, Brenda (Donnie) Broce, of Sedalia, Scott Tittsworth, of Sedalia, Marshall Tittsworth, of Sedalia, John Giler, of Sedalia, Tammy Cramer, of Sedalia, and Russet Lynch of Sedalia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Skip Crisp officiating.

Livestream of service available to those who cannot attend.

Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to: Odd Fellows Cemetery, in care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences, obituary and livestreaming at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.