Jimmy "J.T." Tittsworth, 45, of St. Joseph, passed away April 27, 2020.

James "Boo Boo" was born on Feb. 6, 1975, in St. Joseph to Donald Tittsworth and Pamela (Smith) Angst.

He was a member of Odd Fellows Lodge 505.

Boo Boo enjoyed fishing, bowling, baseball and loved children, as he was like a kid himself.

He is preceded in death by: his paternal and maternal grandparents; and cousin, A.J. Smith.

Survivors: parents; son, Trevor D. Tittsworth; sister, Christina Kunzler (Leslie); significant other, Caress Hubbard, and her two sons of the home; cousins; extended family; and friends that were like family.

Graveside service and interment: 2 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Agency Cemetery.

Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.