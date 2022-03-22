Tipton, Vernon R. 1929-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Vernon Ray Tipton, 92, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at LaVerna in Savannah. Vernon was born Dec. 11, 1929, to Dale and Neva (Elifrits) Tipton. Vernon married Norma Jane Hilton, in Savannah, on June 5, 1949, and she survives of the home.
Vernon proudly drove a truck his entire working career. Vernon not only knew everyone but could tell them family history as well. He enjoyed camping with family and friends and playing cards at the barber shop with his buddies. He had an excellent memory and had a lot of fun stories to tell.
Vernon is survived by his wife; daughter, Kathy (Bill) Brinton of St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Karen Tipton (Terry) of Savannah; grandchildren, Shannon (Melissa) Grable, Travis (Kristy) Grable, Jesse Tipton, and Amy (Jeramy) Nester; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steve Tipton; grandson, Keith Tipton; and sister, Janila Walker.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah Missouri. Family visitation and receiving hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Noyes Home For Children. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.