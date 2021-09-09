STANBERRY, Mo. - Tomma June Tipton, 57, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her home.
Tomma is survived by her daughter, Amanda Wirth, Stanberry; brother, James Flanders; and several cousins and nieces.
Tomma has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
