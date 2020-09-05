GOWER, Mo. - Our dear dad, Leland Albert Tinkey, went to be with the Lord, on Aug. 31, 2020, at the age of 90. He joined Jewell, his wife and love of 63 years who passed in 2016.

Leland was born in Blair, Nebraska on Dec. 16, 1929, to Preston and Clarice Tinkey.

Leland's family visitation to greet friends will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344.

Leland's Celebration Of Life Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services followed by his funeral procession to Olympus North Cemetery, Grove, Oklahoma. Burial will be at Olympus North Cemetery, Grove, with Military Honors.

