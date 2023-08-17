Juanita L. Timmons, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at a local health care facility. She was born Dec. 12, 1941, in St. Joseph, daughter of Velma and Melvin Amos.
Juanita worked many years in the area as a bartender. She was strong in her faith, loved her family, cooking, Coca-Cola, chocolate, and country music. She also loved going thrift shopping and to the casino.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Woodie, Eddie, Dennis, Charles "Baldy", Ronnie, Melvin Jr., Billy Sr., Patricia, Dorothy, Velma "Squirt", and Rosalie; daughter, Lori Pike; grandson, Dustin; great-granddaughter, Jozlyn; her former husbands, Dwayne Wilfong, Robert Jones, Jim Poe and John Timmons; brother-in-law, Frank Cook.
Survivors include, children, Hazel (Mike) Timmons, of St. Joseph, Bobbie (Bruce) Crum, of St. Joseph, and Darrell (Lynn) Jones, of St Joseph; brother, Leonard "Butch" (Joyce) Amos, of St Joseph; sister, Evelyn Cook, of St. Joseph; son-in-law, Brian Pike, of King City, Missouri; grandchildren, Dawn, Doug, Brandon, Micah, Dalton, Dylan, Danyelle, and Shanin; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Jade, Kadin, Ariel, Bianca, Timmy, Malachi, Josh, Aiden, and Amelia, Alivia, Noah and Gracelynn, who is expected to be born in October.
A Celebration of Life and a meal with friends and family will be on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall in St. Joseph.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to St. Joseph Senior Living and Aseracare Hospice, especially Tonya, Rona and Chaplain John, for the care they all provided.
Memorials are suggested to Aseracare Hospice.
