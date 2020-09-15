Tillman, Robert L. 1955-2020

Robert Lorenzo Tillman, Jr., 64, St. Joseph, was called into Glory Sept. 11, 2020, at Mosaic Hospital.

Born Sept. 25, 1955, in St. Joseph, to Robert L., Sr., and Marcene Tillman.

He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1973, receiving many recognitions for his track and field accomplishments. He was proud to serve his country as an E3 in the United States Air Force.

Mr. Tillman was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Tillman, Sr.

He was a member of Holsey Chapel ICM Church and loved to sing in the choir.

He leaves to celebrate his home going: his mother, Mrs. Marcene Tillman of St. Joseph; his daughter, Tasha Tillman, Houston, Texas; a son, Robert Tillman, Kansas City, Missouri; brother, James (Merry) Tillman, Hutto, Texas; sisters, Marcene (David) Howard, St. Joseph, Teresa Chandler, Shawnee Mission, Kansas, Earlene (John) Walker, Austin, Texas; numerous grandchildren, aunts, uncles, and many nieces , nephews, cousins and friends.

Farewell services Wednesday noon, Jesus Tabernacle 26th and Mitchell. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon at the church, interment Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Funeral services entrusted to Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.