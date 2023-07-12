Tiller, William T. 1941-2023 Chandler, Ariz.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - William Thomas "Tom" Tiller, 81, of Chandler, Arizona, passed away on May 31, 2023. Tom was born in 1941 in St. Joseph to Thomas and Arlene Tiller. After graduating from Benton High School, Tom served in the U.S. Navy and, while on leave visiting his family, met his wife and best friend, Norma Jean, of Allendale, Missouri. After Tom's military service, he joined Trans World Airlines (TWA) in Kansas City and continued his love of adventure by moving his young family abroad and working for more than 20 years with Saudia Airlines in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Tom and Norma were known for throwing legendary parties in Jeddah, while creating great memories for the family through adventurous treks and unique vacations to different corners of the world.
Tom and Norma cherished the many lifelong friends they made during their life overseas and, in the last 20 years, found great joy developing a new band of friends during their annual RV season in Colorado fishing, playing pool, golfing, and enjoying happy hours with a bourbon.
Tom and Norma would have celebrated their Diamond Anniversary this November and had two children together, Shawn Scott Tiller, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Tammy Jo Faeth (Tiller), of San Tan Valley, Arizona. In addition to his wife, Norma, and two grown children, Tom is survived by siblings, Tim Tiller, of St. Joseph, and Terry Guinn, of Kansas City; five grandchildren, Cody, Nick, Langston, Emerson, and Maya; and one great-grandchild, Oliver.
Tom was always known as a good man who worked hard to create a great life for his family and will be missed by many. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
