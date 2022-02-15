Martha Elaine Till, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Martha was born on Sept. 23, 1938, in Chula, Missouri, to Harry and Isabel (Murphy) Lightner. She moved to St. Joseph from Chula to work at American Family Insurance. On Sept. 4, 1965, Martha married James (Jim) Till at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Hurlingen, Missouri. Martha was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church. They resided on a dairy farm in Buchanan County, where she helped full time and raised many bottle calves. They also enjoyed square dancing on Saturday nights.
Martha was a great cook, seamstress, and the best babysitter for her grandchildren. She was a caregiver to Jim in the home during his battle with MS.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Lisa) Till of St. Joseph; and her daughter, Gail (Bobby) Adkins of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Megan and Maddie Till, Cole and Abbie Adkins; sisters, Jean VanDyke and Sue Sanson; brother, Jack Lightner; nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Rosary 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with visitation following until 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Mary's Cemetery, Hurlingen. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.