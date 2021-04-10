Tilbury, Walter N. 1928-2021 Independence, Mo.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Walter Norman Tilbury, 92, of Independence, Missouri, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at his residence.

Born in Buffalo, New York, July 31, 1928, he was reared in St. Joseph and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1946.

He entered the Army that year and spent 13 months in Korea. He later received his AA from St. Joseph Junior College and his BA from Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas.

He retired from IBM in 1987 after 30 years with the company. He was a Methodist.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claud and Daisy Tilbury; a younger brother, Jerry Paul (Hazel); his older brother, Ronald (Regina); his nephew, Mike (Lori) of Peoria, Arizona; and his partner for 34 years, Joe Arthur Jones.

He is survived by his best friend and caregiver, Kevin Bradley of the home.

Open public viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel funeral home in St.Joseph.

Graveside services with full military honers will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.