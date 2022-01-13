Tiffany, Mary L. 1932-2021 Brumley, Mo.

BRUMLEY, Mo. - Mary L. (Patterson) Tiffany, 89, passed away of natural causes on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her home in Brumley, Missouri. She was born to Timothy and Margaret (Bartelme) McGrath on Nov. 1, 1932, in Springfield, Illinois.
Mary graduated in 1950 from Williamsville High School in Williamsville, Illinois. On Aug. 23, 1952, she married Allen M. Patterson, who preceded her in death. On Feb. 14, 2004, she married George I. Tiffany, who survives of the home.
Additional survivors are son, Tim Patterson and his wife Susan, Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Nancy Hockett, Tijeras, New Mexico; step-children, Rhonda Link and her husband Dean, Florissant, Missouri, Tori Crowder, Eldon, Missouri, George B. Tiffany and wife Tina, Florissant, Missouri, George A. Tiffany, Rolla, Missouri; eight step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Kathryne Butler, and niece Gayle Knox.
Mary often said the happiest day of her life was when she became a mother. She relished her role as a homemaker and volunteer at her son's school and extracurricular activities. Mary was an avid bridge player and had an active social life, bringing fun and laughter to card clubs, church functions, and civic organizations. She enjoyed hosting large gatherings of relatives and friends at the family vacation home at Lake of the Ozarks.
Throughout her first marriage, she supported Allen in his many business ventures, starting in Williamsville, Illinois, then St. Joseph, and Lake Ozark, Missouri. In mid-life, she established her own career as an interior designer, residential real estate agent, and custom homebuilder. Mary and her second husband George enjoyed their retirement years together at their country home in Brumley. She accompanied him to bowling and golf events in the St. Louis area and beyond. Mary was a devout Christian and attended First Assembly of God Church in Tuscumbia, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Osage Beach, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to services. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
