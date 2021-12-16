Tiemann, Loreta M. 1927-2021 Omaha, Neb.

OMAHA, Neb. - Loreta Marie Tiemann, 94, Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, Omaha.
Preceded: husband, Dean Tiemann; sisters, Nita Mae Biery, Helen Rinkel.
Survivors: children, Duane Tiemann, Janice Mitchell, Anita Jeck; grandchildren, Dustin, Erika, Derek Jeck, Patrick, Kevin, Emily Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Seamus, Magdalena Jeck, Meredith, Caroline, Jack, Alexandra, Hunter Mitchell.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro, Missouri.
Family Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln, Nebraska.
Interment: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
Memorials: Lincoln Symphony, St. John's Lutheran Church, Macular Degeneration Research.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.