Richard Thurston, 53, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

He was born July 25, 1967, in Fort Hood, Texas, to Boyd and Allie (Boykin) Thurston.

Richard attended McCarthy Baptist Church.

He enjoyed playing games, watching movies, comics, and spending time with his family and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his mother; brother, James Graham.

Survivors include: parents, Boyd and Helen Thurston; siblings, Sarah Henderson, Victoria Vice (Jay), Tammy Thurston, Scott Thurston (Joe), Valerie Thurston; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to McCarthy Baptist Church or Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.