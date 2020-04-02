Services livestreamed on www.meierhoffer.com. Select "Community Farewells", access "Tribute Wall" on the obituary, and select play to view.
Col. DAVID LOUIS MOYER, D.D.S.
Private Mass of Christian Burial and public livestream: 10 a.m. Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Father Christian Malewski, Celebrant.
Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Friends may call between noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
MICHAEL B. RIVERS
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
A register book is available at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.