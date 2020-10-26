Kenneth W. Thurn, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

He was born Aug. 15, 1929, in Denton, Kansas, to Joseph and Ora (Cordonier) Thurn.

Kenneth married Maxine Earp Dec. 24, 1951. She survives of the home.

Kenneth was a loving husband, wonderful father, proud uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather, genuine friend, unassuming Devil Dog and the greatest truck driver in history!

He watched or listened to every Royal/Cardinal baseball game ever played and was especially dispirited that there might not be a season this year (good things DO come to good people).

No matter how bad things got, he always said he had it "better than some, worse than others," and accepted the circumstances of the past year with dignity, grace and understanding. To the very end, his mind was sharp, the twinkle was always present in his eye and the jokes never ceased to roll off his tongue. He was a great soul and will live in our hearts forever.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leo Thurn.

Additional survivors include: children: Gregg, Wayne and Sherry Thurn; grandchildren: Taylor, Ted, Tim, Travis, Thom, Josh and Tyson Thurn; six great-grandchildren; brother, Don Thurn (Rita); numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family requests no flowers.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.