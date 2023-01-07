Thuman, Nancy A. 1954-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Nancy Ann Thuman, daughter of Frederick "Ted" and Grace Anna (Moultrie) Thuman, was born in St. Joseph, on June 16, 1954. Following a short struggle with congestive heart failure, Nancy passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, with family by her side.

Nancy was a kind-hearted, feisty soul who loved her family and friends. Nancy had the memory of an elephant and never forgot a date or detail! She loved a good meal, shopping at the mall and her soap operas - or "soaps" as she called them. Nancy loved to look "pretty" with polished nails, fancy hair, and the latest fashion trends. Nancy was so appreciative of all that she had and all that her family and friends did for her.

