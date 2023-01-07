Thuman, Nancy A. 1954-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Nancy Ann Thuman, daughter of Frederick "Ted" and Grace Anna (Moultrie) Thuman, was born in St. Joseph, on June 16, 1954. Following a short struggle with congestive heart failure, Nancy passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, with family by her side.
Nancy was a kind-hearted, feisty soul who loved her family and friends. Nancy had the memory of an elephant and never forgot a date or detail! She loved a good meal, shopping at the mall and her soap operas - or "soaps" as she called them. Nancy loved to look "pretty" with polished nails, fancy hair, and the latest fashion trends. Nancy was so appreciative of all that she had and all that her family and friends did for her.
Our family's hope is that Nancy and her mother, our beloved Grandma Grace, are dancing the joy of being reunited and are rejoicing at being set free from all that ailed them in their physical presence.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father in 1980; mother in 2006; older brothers, Tom in 2013 and Robert "Bob" in 2014.
Loving survivors are brother, David; nieces, Tammy, Cindy, Lori, Stacey, Krisi, Debbie and Nikki; and nephew, Tommy Neal and; great-nieces, Hannah Rae, Emily Grace; and great-nephew, Graham Keller, who were especially close to Nancy in her later years.
Nancy's final journey has been entrusted to Simplify Cremations & Funerals. There will be a celebration of life and private family inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, at a later date.
For those wishing to provide a remembrance gift in Nancy's name, the family suggests St. Paul United Methodist Church (St. Joseph) or Mosaic Hospice Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.